Jay Z is fighting to keep Prince’s music exclusive to Tidal

Is “Purple Rain” and the rest of Prince’s catalog coming to Spotify soon? Not if Jay Z and Roc Nation have anything to say about it. The rights to Prince’s songs were acquired by Universal Music Group earlier this month, sparking hope among fans that it might become more widely available online. But now Roc Nation and Tidal are making the case in court that their prior deals to keep Prince’s catalog exclusive to Tidal should prevent UMG from allowing the albums to stream on other services like Spotify and Apple Music.