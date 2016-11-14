Analyst says PlayStation VR will be top-selling VR system in 2016

This year, consumer virtual reality became an actual thing thanks to the launch of HTC’s Vive, the Oculus Rift, Sony’s PlayStation VR, and Google’s Daydream. Add that to Samsung’s Gear VR, released last year, and you have the makings of an actual industry. But how are all those systems actually selling?

It’s hard to know for sure, since most of the manufacturers aren’t saying. But SuperData Research thinks it has the answer. The industry analyst concluded that Sony’s PSVR will be the best-selling VR platform this year (most likely thanks to the fact that it pairs with the big-time hit seller PlayStation 4), with an expected 2.6 million units sold by December 31. The Gear VR should come in second, with 2.3 million sold by year’s end, followed by the Daydream View, at 450,000, the Vive at 420,000, and finally, the Rift, with an expected 355,000 in consumers’ hands.