Singles’ Day is now a thing in the U.S.

Singles’ Day began as a holiday in China more than two decades ago, largely as an opportunity for the uncoupled to treat themselves. (Cleverly, its founders chose 11/11 as the holiday.) But it has now evolved into a massive shopping phenomenon, with online retailers offering Black Friday-like sales and generating billions of dollars in revenue on the day.

But there’s some evidence to suggest that the holiday is migrating to the U.S. According to ShopRunner’s data, the volume of online orders by Chinese Americans went up by 800% in the three days leading up to November 11, especially in cities like Chicago, New York, and Atlanta. Shoppers mostly bought beauty and fashion products. Top-selling products included Kiehl’s facial creams and YSL lip stains. This might be a wake-up call to U.S. retailers to tap into the existing enthusiasm for the holiday by offering promotions.