American Giant is partnering with Bloomingdale’s

For six weeks in November and December, American Giant, the brand that invented a hoodie that sent tech bros into all kinds of ecstasy, is partnering with Bloomie’s. It’s an interesting move for the brand, which until now has focused on selling directly to consumers in an effort to cut out the middleman and pass along savings. This capsule collection at Bloomingdale’s will expose the brand’s iconic hoodies to new consumers and place them alongside top fashion brands.