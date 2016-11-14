LinkNYC brings free public WiFi to Brooklyn 

So far LinkNYC has installed more than 500 kiosks in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Staten Island, though not all of them have been activated. The organization says it plans on turning on an additional 12 kiosks in Brooklyn within the coming weeks. This LinkNYC Wi-Fi project is expected to be the biggest public Wi-Fi endeavor in the world. The new network is expected to bring in $500 million in revenue for the city through advertising.