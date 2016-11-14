Vacasa, curated Airbnb alternative, snags $40M Series A

The 7-year-old Portland-based vacation rental company has quietly emerged as a fierce competitor to Airbnb. Vacasa offers over 4,100 homes around the U.S., Europe, and Central America across a wide range of price points. CEO and cofounder Eric Breon initially bootstrapped the company, but this year, he landed $35 million in April and a further $5 million today. Vacasa will use these funds to expand its global footprint, in partly by acquiring other vacation rental companies, and more aggressively take on Airbnb.