Vacasa, curated Airbnb alternative, snags $40M Series A

The 7-year-old Portland-based vacation rental company has quietly emerged as a fierce competitor to Airbnb. Vacasa offers over 4,100 homes around the U.S., Europe, and Central America across a wide range of price points. CEO and cofounder Eric Breon initially bootstrapped the company, but this year, he landed $35 million in April and a further $5 million today. Vacasa will use these funds to expand its global footprint, in partly by acquiring other vacation rental companies, and more aggressively take on Airbnb.
Vacasa differs from Airbnb because it curates the properties and manages them with an army of over a thousand employees who clean and maintain them. (Workers earn $15 an hour in keeping with the company’s fair wage initiative). Vacasa also markets on behalf of homeowners, promising that they will earn more than they would on any other platform.
[Image via Vacasa]