Paralyzed woman becomes first patient to use a brain-computer at home, without help

By J.J. McCorvey1 minute Read

In a big win for science, a 58-year-old, fully “locked-in” patient with Lou Gherig’s disease can now communicate with just a thought. That’s thanks to a brain implant called a electrocorticograph (ECoG), Ars Technica reports. Before the implant, the woman could only send signals to her computer interface via her eyes, a process that proved difficult in brightly lit environments. Now, after training her brain signals with games like Pong and whack-a-mole, she can operate the system without supervision and in the outdoors. Doctors hope the patient will one day be able to use the implant to operate the TV, change the temperature of the house, or make a phone call.

[Image via The New England Journal of Medicine, 2016]

