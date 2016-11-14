Cult sock brand Pair of Thieves finally makes stuff for women

The 3-year-old brand made a name for itself by creating socks with fun patterns at a reasonable price of $10 a pair; it then got a big boost when it got picked up by Target shortly after launching. Founded by Cash Warren, Alan Stuart, and David Ehrenberg, three friends in Los Angeles who bootstrapped the company, Pair of Thieves has done particularly well with creatives and techies, who often wear statement socks to the office.
This month, it finally started creating products for women. It first created a capsule collection of cashmere socks in collaboration with designer Jenni Kayne. And it also launched a permanent range of women’s crew socks. One of it’s most popular products were matching dad and kid sock combos, but many moms reported feeling left out of the cuteness, so the brand has now launched mom and kid sets.
[Image via Pair of Thieves]