Morning intel: Trump’s staff, American Apparel, and the supermoon

• As rumored, President-elect Trump has appointed RNC chairman Reince Priebus as his chief of staff . Breitbart head Steve Bannon, who was also considered for the position, has instead been named chief strategist and senior counsel.

• During a 60 Minutes interview last night, Trump confirmed that he still plans to build a wall along the Mexican border and said women would “have to go to another state” for an abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned and their state outlaws abortion. Trump also backtracked on his promise to put Hillary Clinton in jail for her use of a private email server, saying “I don’t want to hurt them. They’re good people.”

• American Apparel just filed for bankruptcy again—the second time in 13 months. The Canadian clothing manufacturer Gildan Activewear plans to acquire American Apparel’s intellectual property rights and some assets for $66 million.

• Samsung is acquiring Harman—which is known for manufacturing connected car and audio systems—for $8 billion.

• Mark Zuckerberg defended Facebook yet again on Saturday night, amid allegations that the platform contributed to the spread of fake news during the election. “Of all the content on Facebook, more than 99% of what people see is authentic,” he wrote.

• Yesterday marked one year since a terror attack in Paris claimed the lives of 130 people. The New York Times spoke to 27 people who witnessed and lived through the attacks.

• Keep an eye out for the supermoon tonight, the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since 1948. You won’t see a moon like this again until November 25, 2034.