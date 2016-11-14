Donald Trump: “I’m not a big tweeter.”

The president-elect touched on a number of topics in last night’s 60 Minutes interview , one of which was his Twitter use. Trump, apparently, thinks he doesn’t use the social network that often:

“I’m not a big tweeter. I mean, I don’t do too many, but they hit home. And they have to get a point across.”

Trump’s @realDonaldTrump Twitter account currently has over 34,000 tweets, presumably most by him, and he’s been a member of Twitter since March 2009. For her part, Melania Trump says sometimes she tells her husband a tweet has gone too far. “”You know, of course, I did many times from the beginning of the campaign. Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn’t…I think he — he hears me. But he will do what he wants to do on the end. He’s an adult. He knows the consequences. And I give him my opinion. And he could do whatever he likes with it,” she told 60 Minutes.