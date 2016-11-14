Don’t forget to check out the “supermoon” tonight

The so-called “supermoon” will be the largest full moon people have seen in the sky since 1948, reports Space. It will look 15% bigger and be 16% brighter than typical full moons. Spotting it is easy, of course; just look up into the sky tonight. Though it’s worth noting that while appearing 15% larger than the typical full moon, people who don’t often gaze at the moon might not be able to tell a difference. After tonight’s supermoon, the moon won’t be this close to Earth again until November 25, 2034.