Adult Friend Finder and Friend Finder Networks have been hacked, leading to 412 million accounts being leaked

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The data breach of more than 400 million account details is the largest ever recorded, reports the Guardian. The hack includes accounts from adult dating site Adult Friend Finder and Friend Finder Networks’ other sites, including Cams.com, Penthouse.com, and Stripshow.com. Email addresses, passwords, dates of last visits, browser information, IP addresses, and site membership status for account holders were all revealed in the leak.

