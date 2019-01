China’s state-run newspaper says its government would respond with “countermeasures” if President-elect Donald Trump starts a trade war with the country, reports the Verge. While campaigning, Trump had said he would implement a 45% tariff on Chinese exports coming to the U.S. iPhones wouldn’t be the only products targeted either. U.S. automotive sales, soybean and maize imports, and Boeing aircraft could all be retaliated against in trade with China.