Bookings for Virgin Galactic space flights have increased since Trump’s victory

Looking to escape the reign of Donald Trump? Outer space could be the answer. British billionaire and Virgin Galactic owner Richard Branson told Quartz that a lot of people have booked for the space flight service since Trump’s election. Branson is one of the most high-profile critics of Trump, telling Fast Company in a wide-ranging interview that “some of these worst ideas that Trump and his people around him are espousing need to be stopped.” You can read Fast Company‘s full interview with Branson here.
