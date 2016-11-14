Founders Fund’s Geoff Lewis says we must abandon our social media echo chambers after Trump victory

Lewis penned an excellent manifesto titled #TurnOnReality about the political, social, and personal effects the echo chambers of social media are having in our lives—cumulating most recently in a presidential victory for Donald Trump. The entire essay is powerful, but it’s all the more remarkable because Lewis is a partner at Peter Thiel’s founders fund. Thiel is one of Trump’s most high-profile supporters and sits on the executive board of his transition team. Here’s a little of what Lewis says needs to be done in the wake of the Trump victory:
We must stop endlessly curating our personal brands in our digital echo chambers. We must make the time and space to tend to one another, leaving the comfort of our known audiences so as to bring comfort to those who are different — and probably even voted differently.
We must tune out of Reality TV 2.0 so that we’re able to tune in to reality once again. We must do this right away in order to soberly assess and rapidly react to the radical change that President-elect Donald J. Trump has promised is in store for the United States of America.