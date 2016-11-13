Will Trump put Hillary Clinton in jail? “I’m going to think about it” but “I don’t wanna hurt them”

In yet another case of Donald Trump flip-flopping on one of his campaign promises and most-popular catchphrases, he said he wasn’t sure whether he would put Hillary Clinton in jail for alleged crimes related to using a private email server. He paused, before answering: “I’m going to think about it.” On the campaign trail, he called her “Crooked Hillary” and “the most corrupt person ever to seek the presidency,” slammed the Clintons as “sordid,” and said that Bill Clinton was “abusive to women.”