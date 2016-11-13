advertisement
If Roe v. Wade overturned, Trump says women in anti-abortion states will “have to go to another state”

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

On 60 Minutes tonight, Donald Trump reiterated his intention to appoint pro-life judges. And he said that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it will go back to the states. And when CBS’s Leslie Stahl asked what women living in states where abortion is outlawed should do, Trump blithely replied: “They’ll have to go to another state.”

