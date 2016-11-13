Trump says he’s “surprised” to hear about supporters harassing blacks and Muslims, tells them: “Stop it!”

After a long campaign marked by Trump rallies filled with some supporters threatening violence and expressing racism and sexism—as well as dozens of hate incidents since Election Day, Donald Trump finally called out such behavior. One of the biggest concerns of critics was that though Trump can’t be held entirely responsible for his supporters’ rhetoric, the fact that he didn’t condemn it and seemed to sometimes encourage it over the course of the bitter campaign was noteworthy. On tonight’s 60 Minutes, Trump was asked about the issue and his response was quite weak—he actually said that he had never heard about his supporters using racist and anti-gay slurs: “I’m very surprised to hear that.” And he told his supporters, “Don’t do it. That’s terrible.”