WATCH: Will Trump really build a wall? Yes, but there will be “fencing” in some areas

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

During his much-anticipated 60 Minutes interview, Donald Trump affirmed that he still plans to build his much-promised wall on the border with Mexico and to deport criminal immigrants. The wall has been a touchstone of his campaign, with Trump’s descriptions getting more and more dramatic—30 feet, 40 feet, 55 feet high. But in tonight’s interview, he said there “could be some fencing” in certain areas. 

