Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook’s fake news problem: Identifying the “truth” is complicated 

“Of all the content on Facebook, more than 99% of what people see is authentic,” he said in a Facebook post late Saturday. “Only a very small amount is fake news and hoaxes. The hoaxes that do exist are not limited to one partisan view, or even to politics.”

In the wake of Donald Trump’s surprise election victory on Tuesday, Facebook has been the target of critics who say the company did not do enough to stop the spread of partisan rumors and hoaxes that fueled Trump’s supporters. Zuckerberg admitted that fake news is a problem on Facebook, but said the company already works to enable the site’s community to flag such material. He conceded that there’s room for improvement, but indicated that clamping down on fake news is a slippery slope: