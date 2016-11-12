Hillary Clinton thanks her staff, says she’s heard from Americans who are “scared” and “distressed”

Last night, Hillary Clinton threw a good-bye party for her staff at the New York Marriott hotel, thanking them for their dedication, encouraging them to defend Obama’s accomplishments from a Republican-led government, handing out red roses to all of them, and reminding them that “love trumps hate.”

In one of the most poignant moments, Clinton told her supporters about the stories she’s heard from Americans who are distressed and scared about a Trump administration.

“We can’t just throw up our hands and walk away from these fights, because peoples’ lives will be affected. Today, I heard from one of the people I met who lives in fear of her parents being deported and she’s scared to death that it’s going to happen. I heard from a young man I’ve known for a very long time, who is gay, and he said, “What’s going to happen to me? And what’s going to happen to my friends?” I’ve heard from countless women who know that the rights we’ve fought for are on the line.”

Here’s the full story, with more of her remarks.