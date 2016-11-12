advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Watchdog group has counted over 200 hate incidents since Election Day, many of them at schools

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The Southern Poverty Law Center has counted 201 incidents of election-related harassment and intimidation across the country since Election Day. They range from racist and homophobic harassment to vandalism and epithets. Many incidents, though not all, “involved direct references to the Trump campaign,” says the SPLC. And the group notes that not every report could be independently verified.

And disturbingly, “the most commonly reported location where incidents of harassment occurred were K-12 schools.”


advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life