The quickest flip-flop in history: Trump wants to keep these two Obamacare provisions

Well, that didn’t take long. Just over a week ago, Donald Trump thundered at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania that if Obamacare is not repealed, “it will destroy health care in America.” Today, he said that he was open to keeping key parts of President Obama’s landmark health care bill, adding “I like those very much,” in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The two provisions are:
• A ban on insurers denying coverage for preexisting conditions
• Allowing young adults to be insured on their parents’ policies