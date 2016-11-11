Report: Peter Thiel will play a big role on Trump’s transition team

While many balked at Peter Thiel ‘s backing of Donald Trump , the decision seems to have paid off. Bloomberg reports that Thiel has officially been chosen to be a part of Trump’s transition team.

What does this mean exactly? According to the report, which cites anonymous sources, the controversial Silicon Valley investor will “play a role in vetting presidential appointments and selecting which of Trump’s campaign promises will become the policies of America’s 45th president.” Fast Company reached out to Thiel this morning, we’ll update this post if we hear back.

[Photo: Kevin Moloney/Fortune Brainstorm Tech]