Digital media was the real winner on Election Night

While the majority of Americans may be disappointed by Donald Trump’s victory on Tuesday night, digital media outlets were not disappointed in their web traffic. Outlets that covered the election results enjoyed traffic surges of nine times their weekly averages , according to Fastly , a content delivery network whose clients include BuzzFeed , Vox Media, Business Insider , and Hearst, among others. Traffic typically dips in the late-night and early-morning hours, but outlets on election duty saw their numbers skyrocket well past 2 a.m. ET.

The biggest surge came a little after 12:30 a.m., when outlets reported that the markets were tanking and the reality sunk in that Hillary Clinton—widely projected to be the winner—was falling behind in electoral votes.

Below are some of the traffic highlights provided by Fastly.