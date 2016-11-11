Coal king who says he’s one of Trump’s “energy guys” wants to cut staffing levels at EPA and Interior in half

Bob Murray, the CEO of Murray Energy, calls himself one of President-elect Donald Trump’s “energy guys,” advising him on energy policy. The coal kingpin gained notoriety when his Crandall Canyon Mine incurred the highest penalty ($1.85 million) for coal mine safety violations after a 2007 mine collapse, that killed 6 miners and 3 rescue workers. Murray says in an interview with SNL Energy (behind paywall) that he wants the Trump administration to slash the EPA and Interior Department’s staffs in half, eliminate the Energy Department, and disregard the Paris climate change agreement.
