Facebook tweaks its ad targeting to curb discrimination

Following a report last month that revealed how Facebook allowed certain types of advertisers to exclude groups based on ethnicity, the social media giant announced this morning that it is updating its ad-targeting options to curb future instances of discrimination.

Specifically, the changes prevent Facebook advertisers from choosing which ethnic groups can view its ads–what the company describes as “ethnic affinity marketing”–when it comes to housing, employment, and lines of credit. Facebook will also be “more explicit” in its advertising guidelines to deter its clients from discriminatory practices.

It’s worth noting that while housing, employment, and credit surely speak directly to the systemic methods in which minorities are economically oppressed, so do products and services like consumer goods, media, and internet connectivity–none of which are yet addressed in Facebook’s new policy.