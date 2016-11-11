On this Veterans Day, here are some ways to support and honor them

When Anthony Cruse returned home to West Tampa after serving in Vietnam, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The 100-year-old blue bungalow that had been passed down to him from his father and grandfather, who both served in the military, fell into disrepair over the next few decades—until this year a local nonprofit, Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, enlisted a team of contractors and volunteers to revitalize the historic home. That effort was in partnership with the Home Depot Foundation, which has helped rebuild and repair 26,000 homes since 2011. Today’s the last day of the Home Depot Foundation’s Celebration of Service, which started on September 1 and saw thousands of employees volunteer to improve veteran housing across the country. Here are some groups worth contributing to today to honor our veterans: