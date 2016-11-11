Morning intel: fake news on Facebook, hijab emojis, Snapchat’s Spectacles

• Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said yesterday that the argument that fake news on Facebook might have influenced the election is “a pretty bogus idea” and that “people make decisions based on their own experiences,” not what they see on Facebook. Fast Company ‘s Mark Sullivan believes otherwise .

• President-elect Trump’s transition team is full of lobbyists and corporate consultants—the very people he said wielded too much power in Washington. For chief of staff, Trump is reportedly most seriously considering RNC chairman Reince Priebus and Breitbart executive chairman and campaign CEO Steve Bannon.

• Breastfeeding and hijab emojis are coming our way, and not a minute too soon.

• Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom told the Financial Times that Instagram is reportedly working on incorporating a live video feature.

• Snap, formerly known as Snapchat, will sell its video recording glasses—the Spectacles the company announced back in September—through temporary vending machines called Snapbots.

• Facebook is acquiring Crowdtangle, an analytics tool used by many publishers to optimize their reach on social media.