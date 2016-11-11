68% of Americans use Facebook, report says

A new report from Pew Research says that eight in 10 Americans who are already online use Facebook. A majority of these people say they get their news from social media; roughly half of Americans with internet access turn to social media for election coverage. Facebook is used more widely than any other social media site. While Facebook’s user base continues to trend upward, other social media sites aren’t gaining the same traction. Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn are used by roughly a third or less of Americans online, the report says, and that’s relatively unchanged from previous years. Furthermore, Facebook has the most engagement with 76% of its users checking the site daily. By comparison, 50% of Instagram users and 18% of LinkedIn users come to the app every day.