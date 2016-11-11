Rebecca Minkoff bets on activewear startup Fitbox 

Every month, Fitbox gives members boxes of pre-selected outfits from top fitness brands like Alala and Onzie for $59.99, which is up to 60% less than it would cost to buy the clothes directly. Fitbox also has an app that allows women to connect with one another, read fitness articles and recipes, and watch workout videos. “Now that the activewear market is so crowded with brands, I really like the curated nature of this service,” Minkoff tells Fast Company.

As part of her advice, Minkoff encouraged Lowe to partner with existing brands rather than manufacturing his own outfits. “Even though the margins are lower, it allows us to focus on building our customer base,” Lowe explains.