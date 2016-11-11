In two years, Trunk Club has lost nearly $200 M in value 

Nordstrom bought Trunk Club in 2014 for $350 million, but in its third-quarter earnings release , it announced that it was taking a $197 million write-down on the service. It is now worth just over $150 million.

Trunk Club is a service that allows customers to consult with a stylist and receive a box of high-end clothing and accessories. It also has six brick-and-mortar locations for in-person styling.

According to the release, Trunk Club is continuing to deliver top-line growth, but now projects lower growth and profitability than originally expected.

[Image via Trunk Club]