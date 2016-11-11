advertisement
Here are the countries with the most unicorns

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The U.S. by far leads the list of countries with the most unicorns, companies valued at a billion dollars or more, according to a CB Insights report. The U.S. tops the list with 96 unicorns—or 55% of the 174 unicorns globally. China comes in second place with 37 unicorns, followed by India, the U.K., and Germany all in the single digits.

