Snapchat will sell its video recording glasses via vending machines

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company has announced it will sell its Spectacles, glasses that allow users to record and share videos, via vending machines called Snapbots, reports Recode. However, the vending machines will be ephemeral, just a like a Snapchat pic. The vending machines will only be in their locations for one day before being moved, and Snapchat will only announce where the vending machine will be next 24 hours before it arrives.

