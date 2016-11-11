The Rubik’s Cube trademark is invalid, court says

The European Court of Justice has found that the trademark for the shape of the Rubik’s Cube is invalid, Ars Technica reports, citing that there was too much functionality in the shape of the cube to be covered by a trademark. The case was brought by competing toy company Simba Toys, which for 10 years has been trying to argue that the Rubik’s Cube should be protected with a patent, rather than a trademark. Simba Toys hopes the ruling means they’re one step closer to being allowed to make knock-offs, but that may not happen as the Rubik’s Cube is still protected by other trademarks and copyrights.
