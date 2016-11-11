Zuckerberg: The idea that fake news on Facebook influenced election result is “bogus”

Several articles have surfaced in the media (including one by me) suggesting that Facebook did indeed influence the election by providing a forum for the many rumors and bogus news stories shared by many of Trump’s supporters.

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t see it that way. “Personally I think the idea that fake news on Facebook influenced the election in any way is a pretty bogus idea,” he said, speaking at the Techonomy conference in Half Moon Bay, California, Thursday evening. “First of all it’s a very small amount of the content in the news feed.”

He continued: “I believe people make decisions based on their own experiences,” not based on things they see on Facebook. Zuckerberg said Trump’s supporters had good, real-world reasons for supporting their candidate. “You don’t generally go wrong by betting on the intelligence of people,” he said.

In any other election I’d buy that. But Trump’s movement was different from the start. I explain why in my op-ed.