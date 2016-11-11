This pricey add-on makes HTC’s Vive wireless

Like the Oculus Rift, HTC’s Vive offers a high-end virtual reality experience that relies on wires. No longer, for those willing to fork out an additional $220 on top of the Vive’s $799 sticker price.

According to Upload VR, TPCAST, one of the first companies to come out of HTC’s Vive X accelerator, has built a new peripheral that makes the Vive work wirelessly. It was shown off for the first time Friday in Shenzhen, China. HTC executive Alvin Graylin told Upload VR that the new device would not bog down Vive experiences with latency.

The peripheral is said to go on sale at 7 a.m. PT on Friday via Vive’s Chinese site.