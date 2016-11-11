advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

There have been more than 80 “hate incidents” since Trump’s victory, says watchdog group

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Over the last two days, there have been numerous reports of racist behavior by Trump supporters across the country. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, more than 80 separate “hate incidents” have been counted by their staff, based on submissions and news reports. The “Day 1 in Trump’s America” Twitter Moments feed includes the following posts:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life