There have been more than 80 “hate incidents” since Trump’s victory, says watchdog group

Over the last two days, there have been numerous reports of racist behavior by Trump supporters across the country. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, more than 80 separate “hate incidents” have been counted by their staff, based on submissions and news reports. The “Day 1 in Trump’s America” Twitter Moments feed includes the following posts:
Not even 24 hours yet. My friend’s sister, who is Muslim, had a knife pulled on her by a Trump supporter while on the bus by UIUC campus.
— Sarah A. Harvard (@amyharvard_) November 9, 2016
This just happened. Trump supporter tossed water in her face after threatening to rape her and build the wall. Day 1 of Trump. pic.twitter.com/8JJAM2ugJf
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) November 10, 2016