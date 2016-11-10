Breastfeeding and hijab emojis are on the way

During its 149th meeting the Unicode Consortium approved a total of 54 new emojis, including one of a woman wearing a hijab and another of a woman breastfeeding.

A total of 36 new emoji faces were approved by the group, including one of a person covering their lips with their finger, as if to silence someone, and another with a light bulb over its head, signifying a new idea. Many of the design elements of the new emoji faces are borrowed from emoji already available on Facebook and Skype.

Despite their approval, emoji take some time to roll out to smartphones. New emoji are typically released on phones with a new version of the phone’s operating system, often quite some time from when they’re initially approved.