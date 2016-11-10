Trump supporters vow to boycott GrubHub after CEO sends anti-Trump email to staff

“I absolutely reject the nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics of Donald Trump and will work to shield our community from this movement as best as I can. As we all try to understand what this vote means to us, I want to affirm to anyone on our team that is scared or feels personally exposed, that I and everyone else here at Grubhub will fight for your dignity and your right to make a better life for yourself and your family here in the United States.”

Maloney later clarified the statements in a blog post, saying the email wasn’t meant to target Trump voters per se, but those espousing the aforementioned views.

Trump supporters are nevertheless vowing a boycott of the food-ordering company. Late Thursday, the hashtag #BoycottGrubhub was trending on Twitter.