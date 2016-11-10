Trump supporters vow to boycott GrubHub after CEO sends anti-Trump email to staff

Donald Trump‘s surprise election victory has spurred an outpouring of assorted sentiments from tech company CEOs, including Apple‘s Tim Cook and Amazon‘s Jeff Bezos, but GrubHub‘s Matt Maloney had some of the harshest words yet for the incoming GOP president. In an email to his employees, Maloney said anyone who agrees with Trump’s bigoted rhetoric should just flat-out resign.
“I absolutely reject the nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics of Donald Trump and will work to shield our community from this movement as best as I can. As we all try to understand what this vote means to us, I want to affirm to anyone on our team that is scared or feels personally exposed, that I and everyone else here at Grubhub will fight for your dignity and your right to make a better life for yourself and your family here in the United States.”
Maloney later clarified the statements in a blog post, saying the email wasn’t meant to target Trump voters per se, but those espousing the aforementioned views.
Trump supporters are nevertheless vowing a boycott of the food-ordering company. Late Thursday, the hashtag #BoycottGrubhub was trending on Twitter.