Edward Snowden: Don’t fear Donald Trump

In a live-streamed video message from Moscow today, Ed Snowden offered an optimistic message of hope to Americans worried about life under President Trump. “We should not fear a Donald Trump ,” the famous whistleblower said, Forbes reported . He added that Americans still have the power to take control of their own destinies and that one president won’t change that. Snowden also expressed disappointment that the mass government surveillance he exposed still continues, despite promises from President Obama to curtail it.

Snowden said it would be “crazy to dismiss” the possibility that Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has expressed praise for Trump, would extradite him to the U.S. But he didn’t seem too concerned, adding: “If I was worried about safety, if the security and the future of myself was all that I cared about, I would still be in Hawaii.”