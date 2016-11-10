advertisement
Disney Q4 earnings: more trouble for ESPN, but “Dory” delivers

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The Walt Disney Company released earnings Thursday for its fiscal fourth quarter, missing estimates in part due to ongoing struggles in the ratings-challenged cable TV industry. Earnings per share were $1.10, compared to estimates of $1.16.

Disney’s Media Networks unit, which includes ESPN, is the most profitable segment of the company, but cord-cutting and changes in viewing habits are plaguing the space. Nielsen reported last month that ESPN recently lost more than 600,000 subscribers, a figure ESPN disputed. On the plus side, Disney’s movie division benefited from the company’s knack for blockbusters, including Finding Dory, which was released in June and is now the highest-grossing domestic release of 2016.

Check out the key numbers below.

