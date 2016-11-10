Disney Q4 earnings: more trouble for ESPN, but “Dory” delivers

The Walt Disney Company released earnings Thursday for its fiscal fourth quarter, missing estimates in part due to ongoing struggles in the ratings-challenged cable TV industry. Earnings per share were $1.10, compared to estimates of $1.16.

Disney’s Media Networks unit, which includes ESPN, is the most profitable segment of the company, but cord-cutting and changes in viewing habits are plaguing the space. Nielsen reported last month that ESPN recently lost more than 600,000 subscribers, a figure ESPN disputed. On the plus side, Disney’s movie division benefited from the company’s knack for blockbusters, including Finding Dory, which was released in June and is now the highest-grossing domestic release of 2016.

Check out the key numbers below.