GoPro Karma fails caught on video

Earlier this week, GoPro recalled every one of the 2,500 Karma drones it had sold since launch last month due to potential power loss issues.

Now, reports Petapixel, people have been posting videos of their Karmas crashing mid-flight. Here are some of them (be prepared to watch for a minute or two before the fall from the sky).

“Safety is our top priority,” GoPro CEO Nicholas Woodman said in a release about the recall. “A very small number of Karma owners have reported incidents of power failure during operation. We have moved quickly to recall all units of Karma and provide a full refund while we investigate the issue. We are working in close coordination with both the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Federal Aviation Administration. We are very sorry to have inconvenienced our customers and we are taking every step to make the return and refund process as easy as possible.”