Altspace lets you record and share social VR events

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

As virtual reality becomes more mainstream, there are an increasing number of services that have implemented so-called social VR–environments where multiple people can come together and share immersive experiences. Among those is Facebook–which has shown off what it’s working on, but not yet made it available.

Another is Altspace, which has launched its social virtual reality system. Today it unveiled VR Capture, which the Silicon Valley company says is the first system that enables capture, playback, and distribution of social VR events and performances. For Altspace users, recent events have included Drew Carey, Duncan Trussell, Justin Roiland, Al Roker, Chuck Todd, and Reggie Watts–and from now on, any such visits can be recorded and shared with anyone.

