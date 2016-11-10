Forget about #DrainTheSwamp: Trump’s transition team is full of lobbyists

Despite the #DrainTheSwamp meme and his rants against political corruption during the campaign, President-elect Trump’s transition team is full of lobbyists, reports Politico, which obtained an organization chart of those leading the handover at several government agencies. These are some of those people who most clearly epitomize this hypocrisy:
• Michael McKenna of MWR Strategies, who lobbies for energy company Engie, Southern Company and Dow Chemical, is in charge of Energy Department transition.
• David Bernhardt, who used to lobby for mining giant Freeport LNG Expansion and Rosemont Copper Company, is in charge of Interior Department transition.
• Mira Ricardel, who used to work for Boeing, is in charge of the Pentagon transition.
• Ken Blackwell, who lobbies for the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian pro-life group, is in charge of domestic issues.