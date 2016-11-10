Forget about #DrainTheSwamp: Trump’s transition team is full of lobbyists

Despite the #DrainTheSwamp meme and his rants against political corruption during the campaign, President-elect Trump’s transition team is full of lobbyists, reports Politico , which obtained an organization chart of those leading the handover at several government agencies . These are some of those people who most clearly epitomize this hypocrisy :

• Michael McKenna of MWR Strategies, who lobbies for energy company Engie, Southern Company and Dow Chemical, is in charge of Energy Department transition.

• David Bernhardt, who used to lobby for mining giant Freeport LNG Expansion and Rosemont Copper Company, is in charge of Interior Department transition.

• Mira Ricardel, who used to work for Boeing, is in charge of the Pentagon transition.

• Ken Blackwell, who lobbies for the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian pro-life group, is in charge of domestic issues.