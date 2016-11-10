These athletic hijabs will allow Muslim girls to get more involved in sports

Muslim girls are about half as likely to participate in sports compared to their peers. This is partly because their headscarf and modest clothing make it hard for them to move freely. A new brand, Asiya, just launched a Kickstarter campaign to develop culturally appropriate activewear for Muslim women using technical fabrics. It has already met its $25,000 crowdfunding goal with 591 backers with six days left to go.

Part of the company’s mission is to encourage girls and women from these communities to take part in sports to improve their health, comfort, and confidence levels, citing statistics like the fact that 94% of women executives (and 49% of women in the C-suite) participated in sports.

[Images via Asiya]