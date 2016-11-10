New Balance wearers set fire to their sneakers after the company praises Trump’s win

When Wall Street Journal reporter Sara Germano asked New Balance to comment on how Trump’s election might impact the much-reviled Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the sneaker company had this to say:

New Balance: "The Obama admin turned a deaf ear to us & frankly w/ Pres-Elect Trump we feel things are going to move in the right direction" — Sara Germano (@germanotes) November 9, 2016

Both Trump and Clinton opposed the TPP during the campaign, and New Balance had come out against it as well. But calling Trump’s ascension to the Oval Office a “move in the right direction” has some New Balance wearers torching their sneaks.





In response to the backlash, New Balance added its own tepid statement to the mounting pile of flaccid platitudes about hopefulness and inclusion that companies from Apple and Facebook to Amazon are releasing this week.

[h/t The Cut]