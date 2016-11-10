advertisement
Our next president is a fierce Amazon critic, but Jeff Bezos promised to keep an open mind

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Three weeks ago he was joking about blasting Donald Trump into space, but this morning the CEO of Amazon was a little more conciliatory. Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, offered his congratulations on Trump’s election win and promised to “give him my most open mind.” 

 

Trump has been a Bezos foe on multiple fronts, banning WaPo journalists from his campaign events and repeatedly insisting that Amazon has an “antitrust problem.” 

[h/t The Verge]

