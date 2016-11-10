advertisement
Awkward: Trump’s in-law has a big stake in Obamacare 

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

If President-elect Trump moves ahead with plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which he described as a “catastrophe,” it would make family dinner parties very awkward. 

Trump’s daughter Ivanka is married to Jared Kushner, whose brother Josh cofounded Oscar Health, a startup that sells its millennial-friendly health insurance on the Obamacare exchanges. Remember those cheeky subway ads? If Obamacare is repealed, it’s unclear how Oscar Health and other health-tech startups that were formed during the heady days of health care reform will fare. 

[h/t BuzzFeed]

