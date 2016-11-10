advertisement
The New York Times lost subscribers because it failed to predict the election

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

For the many who were counting on Hillary Clinton winning the election, some anger is being directed at news sites whose polls said she would win by a landslide. The New York Times says that some readers have reacted by canceling subscriptions. 

In an interview, Dean Baquet, executive editor of the Times, told his newspaper’s media reporter, “If I have a mea culpa for journalists and journalism, it’s that we’ve got to do a much better job of being on the road, out in the country, talking to different kinds of people than the people we talk to—especially if you happen to be a New York-based news organization—and remind ourselves that New York is not the real world.”

